Arnold Clark Autoparts awards BPS Garages with free car to add to fleet

For the next year, a brand-new Peugeot e-2008 electric car will join BPS Garages’ courtesy car fleet.

BPS Garages in Uttoxeter has won a free courtesy car for a year, as part of a competition held by Arnold Clark Autoparts and GS-Yuasa.

Throughout June or July, every GS-Yuasa or Goliath battery purchased through Arnold Clark Autoparts earned an entry into the competition.

Dan Boot from BPS Garages, said: “It’s amazing. It’s surreal. This sort of thing never happens to us; it’s like winning the lottery!

“This new courtesy car is a fantastic addition to our small existing fleet. To be able to present a brand-new electric car to our customers while their car is with us is a prospect that will benefit all parties involved.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Arnold Clark Autoparts and GS-Yuasa for their contribution to our courtesy car fleet.”

Other prizes included Milwaukee radios and power packs, Yuasa Workshop Battery Testing Kits and Goodmans Aspect Soundbars.

Justin Little, sales manager at GS-Yuasa, said: “It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be able to present this award.

“Garages such as BPS are one of the backbones of this country and this courtesy car is a token of our appreciation we have for the industry. “

Craig McCraken, group factor manager at Arnold Clark Autoparts, said: “As winners of our courtesy car competition, we’d like to congratulate BPS Garages on securing themselves a new Peugeot e-2008.

“The sole intention of our competitions is to offer support to our customers.

“We hope to see more garages take home our grand prizes in the future.”