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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/arnold-clark-charge-adds-six-ultra-rapid-ev-chargers-in-huddersfield/

Arnold Clark Charge has opened six public ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers at its Huddersfield branch.

Located on Leeds Road, the chargers form part of the group’s ongoing investment in EV infrastructure to help make charging more accessible, affordable and convenient for drivers across the UK.

Drivers using the Huddersfield charging hub will benefit from one of the most competitive ultra-rapid charging rates available, priced at just 55p per kWh.

The Huddersfield site is the 63rd to open within the Arnold Clark Charge network.

The ultra-rapid chargers allow drivers to quickly top up their vehicles, minimising downtime and making electric travel more practical for everyday journeys.

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Payments can be made via the Arnold Clark app, through roaming partners or using contactless payment at the chargers.

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Pablo Levi, group sustainability manager at Arnold Clark, said: “The opening of our new ultra-rapid chargers in Huddersfield is another important step in expanding Arnold Clark Charge across the UK.

“We want to make EV charging as simple, affordable and accessible as possible, whether customers are travelling locally or on longer journeys.