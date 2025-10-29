  
Arnold Clark Charge partners with Paua to open network to fleets

Dylan Robertson

29 October 2025

Arnold Clark Charge has partnered with electric vehicle (EV) charging payment platform Paua to open its charging network to fleets.

Fleet drivers can use the Paua app or card to pay for charging at Arnold Clark Charge locations, in addition to using contactless payments or the Arnold Clark app.

Arnold Clark Charge operates more than 50 ultra-rapid charging hubs at dealerships nationwide, with locations offering up to 12 chargers and speeds of up to 150kW.

Ultra-rapid charging is available at 55p per kWh, below the 76p nationwide average according to Zapmap.

Paua now provides fleets with access to more than 65,000 public charge points.

Its software includes a home charging reimbursement tool, vehicle size filtering and depot sharing.

Niall Riddell, CEO and co-founder at Paua, said: “Reliable infrastructure is the backbone of every successful fleet electrification plan.

“Arnold Clark Charge brings that in spades – high speed, great pricing, and now fully accessible through Paua.

“It’s another step forward in our mission to make electric charging effortless for businesses.”

Arnold Clark is in the process of expanding the network, with more locations planned to open by the end of the year.

Pablo Levi, group sustainability manager at Arnold Clark, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Paua to the Arnold Clark Charge family, allowing us to provide EV drivers with even greater options.

“We want to support UK business drivers transitioning to EVs by offering a smooth payment experience.”

Russell Borrie, CEO at Arnold Clark, said: “We’re committed to investing in the future of the automotive industry and making electric vehicle charging accessible to everyone.

“With electric vehicles becoming increasingly popular, it’s essential that our charging infrastructure keeps pace with rising demand.

“That’s why we’ve made significant investments in our own UK-wide, bookable ultra-rapid charging network, Arnold Clark Charge.

“These new charging hubs are designed to provide the public with convenient, reliable, and cost-effective charging solutions while they’re on the move.”

