Arnold Clark enhances vehicle security with ScorpionTrack

Arnold Clark has partnered with Scorpion Automotive, a provider of vehicle security solutions, including its ScorpionTrack brand, to improve vehicle safety options.

With this collaboration, ScorpionTrack will be Arnold Clark’s official stolen vehicle tracking partner.

Arnold Clark aims to make vehicle tracking available to customers, in response to rising theft.

Through the partnership, Arnold Clark will be able to offer its customers tracking products and services through ScorpionTrack, as part of its vehicle purchasing experience.

Jim Graham (pictured, right), finance director at the Arnold Clark Group, said: “We’re delighted to announce that our entire network is now fully equipped to support customers with ScorpionTrack’s range of products and services.

“With over 20,000 new and used vehicles from 33 leading manufacturers, we’re proud to offer an unparalleled selection to car buyers – and now, we’re also providing access to the very best in stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) solutions.

“This partnership ensures our customers can enjoy true peace of mind, knowing they’ve invested in the most effective protection against vehicle theft.”

ScorpionTrack vehicle tracking systems include advanced tracking technology, 24/7 monitoring, rapid response and recovery, and have Thatcham approval.

Dan Balsamini, head of sales at Scorpion Automotive, said: ”Scorpion Automotive is delighted to partner with Arnold Clark, a company that shares our dedication to quality and customer care.

“Our ScorpionTrack solutions provide the highest level of protection against vehicle theft.

“ScorpionTrack’s Thatcham-approved systems give Arnold Clark customers the added confidence that they are investing in security technology that meets the highest industry standards.

“We look forward to working closely with Arnold Clark to integrate our technology seamlessly and provide ongoing support.”

The partnership between Arnold Clark and Scorpion Automotive is effective immediately, with ScorpionTrack products and services being rolled out across Arnold Clark dealerships.

The services are being integrated into the vehicle sales process, aiming to provide customers with a comprehensive solution for vehicle security.