Arnold Clark opens OMODA and JAECOO dealership in Newcastle

Arnold Clark is set to mark the official launch of its OMODA and JAECOO showroom in Newcastle, with an opening celebration offering customers the chance to test-drive models and win a £1,000 holiday voucher.

Located on Scotswood Road, the Arnold Clark Newcastle OMODA/JAECOO branch will host its celebration event on Tuesday 15th April, with test drives of the OMODA 5, E5 and JAECOO 7 available throughout the evening.

One attendee will win a £1,000 holiday voucher, while all customers will receive a voucher worth £500 towards their part exchange, valid with any qualifying purchase made on the night.

Roch Starrs, franchise manager at Arnold Clark, said: “We’re thrilled to open the doors to Arnold Clark Newcastle OMODA/JAECOO and offer customers in the local area the opportunity to explore two of our newest and most exciting franchises.

“OMODA and JAECOO are both innovative and stylish brands, and the cars have already proved extremely popular.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to our grand opening where they can explore the cars on offer and even take them for a test drive.”

OMODA and JAECOO are part of Chinese automotive giant Chery and joined the Arnold Clark network last year as the brands made their UK debut.

The OMODA 5 – a mid-sized SUV available in petrol or electric – competes with popular models like the Hyundai Kona and Nissan Juke, boasting a striking design and advanced equipment levels.

The JAECOO 7, meanwhile, has entered the premium SUV segment as a competitor to models such as the Hyundai Tucson and Range Rover Evoque.