Arriva, Greggs, Fleet Service GB shortlisted for Brake Fleet Champions Awards

Centrad, Fleet Service GB, Fleetclear, FleetSafe.ai, Geotab, HAAS Alert, Licence Check, Lightfoot, Motive, Samsara and SCC Advanced Fleet Safety have been shortlisted for the Fleet Safety Technology Innovation Award.
For the Fleet Safety Partnership Award, Microlise and Fine Lady Bakeries, Motormax and Tarmac, Transdev Airport Services and Powerfleet, TTC Group and Kier Group, along with Vodafone Automotive and United Utilities, have made the shortlist.
Centrica, Drainline Southern Ltd, Greggs Plc and Platform Housing Group Ltd are in the running for the Safe Vehicles Award.
On the shortlist for the Road Safety in the Community Award is Breaker Breaker, Fetchmycar, Sysco, VolkerHighwaysLtd, Warwickshire County Council and Whistl.
For Fleet Team of the Year, Ferns Surfacing Ltd, MJ Quinn Integrated Services, Platform Housing Group Ltd and Whistl have been shortlisted.
Road Risk Manager of the Year’s shortlist consists of Ray Cowpe from Arriva Northwest & Wales, Steve Mulvaney from Canal & River Trust, Chris Walker from Eurocell, Huw Watts from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, Stephen Wilson from Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE), Mick Kiely from TES 2000 Limited, and Graeme Snowball from Whistl.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Leeds on 30th September.
Ross Moorlock, CEO at Brake said: “We are delighted once again to see such high-calibre entries for these awards, demonstrating the fantastic commitment and innovation to make roads safer for all.
“It’s fantastic to see new policies being introduced, new products being developed and new partnerships being forged, all in the name of preventing crashes and reducing pollution caused by work vehicles, and making our roads safer for everyone who uses them.
“Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted for an award.
“We cannot wait to celebrate with the best of the industry at another fantastic event in September. It’s now over to our esteemed panel of judges to choose between so many great entries – I don’t envy them this task!”
Mark Cartwright, head of commercial vehicle incident prevention at National Highways, and Anne-Marie Penny, senior road safety policy advisor and lead for Driving for Better Business, said: “We’re delighted to see such strong contenders for this year’s awards.
“Congratulations to all those shortlisted! We can’t wait to celebrate with you in Leeds on this important night for the fleet industry.”
Sean Maher, global sales director at Quartix said: “As headline sponsor of the 2026 UK Fleet Champions Awards, Quartix is proud to stand with Brake in recognising the organisations that are genuinely leading on road safety.
“Every business that puts drivers on the road has the responsibility to keep their staff and other road users safe. These awards exist because safety leadership deserves to be seen, shared and celebrated, and we are delighted to do just that for this year’s nominees.
“Congratulations to all those shortlisted!”