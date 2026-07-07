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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/arriva-greggs-fleet-service-gb-shortlisted-for-brake-fleet-champions-awards/

Road safety charity Brake has announced the shortlist for the UK Fleet Champions Awards 2026, with 48 organisations making the list across 11 categories.

The awards are sponsored by Quartix, while Driving for Better Business by National Highways is the partner in delivery.

For the large Company Driver Safety Award, Arriva Northwest & Wales, MJ Quinn Integrated Services, Northern Powergrid, Platform Housing Group Limited, SP Electricity North West and VolkerRail LTD have been shortlisted.

In the Small/Medium category, Air Liquide UK and Energas Ltd, Ferns Surfacing Ltd, Fleet Service GB, Greggs Plc and Warwickshire County Council have been shortlisted.

A new award, The Emergency Services Driver Safety Award, has been introduced for 2026.

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The British Transport Police, Nottinghamshire Police, Qualsafe and SEERPIC Professional Insurance Lead made the shortlist.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

Recognising fleets that have implemented management systems to improve the safety and environmental impact of vehicles is the Dr Will Murray Award for Analysis and Action.

The shortlist consists of CBES Ltd, Fleetmaster Operational Support Services Ltd, Greggs, Platform Housing Ltd, VolkerRail Ltd and Whistl.