Arval data proves EV battery health high even after years on the road

Battery performance in used electric vehicles (EVs) remains significantly higher than many buyers assume, with new data from Arval showing most EV batteries retain up to 93% of their original capacity, even after tens of thousands of kilometres on the road.

Long-term leasing and mobility solutions firm Arval revealed the findings of a study based on 8,300 battery health certificates issued between March 2023 and November 2024.

The analysis covers 30 brands across eight European countries, including the UK, and represented the largest dataset of its kind in the industry.

The data showed that 98% of used EVs tested retained more than 80% of their original battery capacity, while the average health of all tested batteries was an impressive 93%.

Even EVs driven over 200,000 kilometres typically maintained battery health close to 90%, dispelling long-held concerns about rapid degradation.

With batteries accounting for 20% to 30% of a new EV’s purchase price, uncertainty about their condition has been a major barrier to used EV adoption.

To tackle this, Arval became the first leasing company to systematically offer battery health certificates with its used electric vehicles, providing buyers with clear, independently verified information on performance.

Gary Burns, remarketing director at Arval UK, said: “In the UK, state-of-health of the battery is an important factor for our buyers – both consumers and motor dealers.

“In 2024, we began testing on our used EVs at some UK sites, with around 1,400 used cars going through this process so far.”

He added: “Battery health is an important factor when it comes to electric vehicles, so buyers need access to clear, accurate details.

“This initiative does that, and is a key part of our broader commitment to electric vehicle education and supporting our customers in making sustainable, informed choices.”

Each battery certificate, available via a unique QR code linked to the vehicle, shows the current battery capacity as a percentage of its original state.

It also calculates the likely remaining range across various journey types and weather conditions.

The certificates are produced in partnership with battery assessment specialists Moba and Aviloo, using CARA-approved technology to ensure reliable results.

Bart Beckers, chief commercial officer at Arval, said: “This analysis, along with the issuance of electric vehicle battery state of health certificates, fully illustrates Arval’s expertise and commitment to accelerating the energy transition.

“A transparent approach is essential to build consumer trust and to stimulate a still-developing used market.”