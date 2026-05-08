Arval places in top 1% of businesses assessed by EcoVadis globally

This achievement sees Arval increasing its gold medal from last year by 12 points.

Vehicle leasing company Arval UK has earned an EcoVadis Platinum Medal, scoring 88 out of 100, placing the company in the top 1% globally based on businesses assessed by EcoVadis in the previous 12 months.

This achievement sees Arval increasing its gold medal from last year by 12 points.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

Stuart Gibbons, director of product and marketing at Arval UK, said: “At Arval UK, we embed sustainability into how we operate as a business, ​taking a practical, hands-on approach to improving our environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts.​

“We’re very proud of this recognition, which is valuable proof that our collective efforts by all business areas is being recognised.

“This also provides confidence to our customers that we are committed to embedding sustainability throughout our business.”

Zoe Maitland, head of sustainability at Arval UK, added: “We were pleased to secure a twelve-point increase compared to our previous evaluation.

“As well as making progress across all assessed areas of environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement, our achievement moving from gold to platinum reflects our commitment to year-on-year improvement.

“We look forward to sharing this in our upcoming annual sustainability report.”

This platinum medal is specific to Arval UK, but it joins a roster of other EcoVadis achievements both at the global Arval BNP Paribas level and country level, including Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Brazil.

EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the ‘Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact’, the ‘International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions’, the ‘Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards’ and the ‘ISO 26000 standard’.