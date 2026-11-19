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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/arval-uk-appoints-general-manager-as-lakshmi-moorthy-leaves/

Arval UK has appointed Andrea Falcone (pictured) as general manager, as Lakshmi Moorthy leaves the company after six years in the role.

Falcone has been general manager of Arval Netherlands for almost four years, and will take up the position from 1st February 2027.

In the meantime, Mike Curtis, corporate sales director, will act as Arval UK’s interim general manager.

While at Arval Netherlands, Falcone oversaw the acquisition of Terberg, the integration with Athlon, and the expansion of its used car leasing service.

Falcone said: “I am very much looking forward to this new challenge. The UK has one of the world’s largest, most active and exciting fleet sectors, and Arval’s capabilities there are among the most advanced across our global operations.

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“I would also like to thank everyone at Arval Netherlands for their outstanding support in recent years. This has been a highly successful period for the company, an achievement impossible without their talent and commitment.”

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Moorthy said: “It is with very mixed feelings that I am leaving Arval UK, but it feels like the right moment to make a change.

“My time here will always be a highlight of my professional career.