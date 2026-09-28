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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/arval-uk-passes-30-ev-mix-across-leased-fleet/

30% of Arval UK‘s leased fleet is now made up of electric vehicles (EVs), according to its 2025 Sustainability Report.

All of the leasing firm’s company car orders were for EVs in 2025.

The number of EVs on its leased fleet passed 63,000 in 2025, an increase of 16% compared with 2024.

Arval UK also received an EcoVadis Platinum medal for sustainability in 2025, building on its Gold medal from 2024.

The company has extended its partnership with road safety charity Brake, and achieved a 22% reduction in liable accident rate across its leased fleet, when compared with 2020.

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It has also launched a safety and efficiency video for EV drivers.

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Zoe Maitland, head of sustainability at Arval UK, said: “In a recent employee survey, 84% of our employees said they believe Arval UK is environmentally responsible.

“With the release of our 2025 sustainability report, we can strengthen the good faith our stakeholders have in our sustainability leadership.”