  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Ashley Floyd appointed financial controller for Gateway2Lease

Floyd, who joined the business in June, worked in finance for over a decade, including senior roles in the insurance sector at Horizon.

Milly Standing

14 October 2025

, ,

SHARE

Gateway2Lease

Car and van leasing broker Gateway2Lease appointed Ashley Floyd (pictured) to the role of financial controller as the company prepares to grow.

Floyd, who joined the business in June, has worked in finance for over a decade, including senior roles in the insurance sector at Horizon and latterly at logistics, warehousing, and distribution firm Stop Start Transport.

He has experience helping companies to evolve their finance function by automating processes, which can lead to rapid growth.

Gateway2Lease said Floyd will play a pivotal role in transforming its finance function with advanced technology, which aims to give the board of directors management information to aid their decision-making.

Rob Marshall, operations director of Gateway2Lease, said: “Our pricing technology for consumers and businesses is recognised as industry-leading and we want our finance function to keep pace with that.

“We are confident that the changes Ashley will implement will help the business to grow significantly.”

Floyd said: “Gateway2Lease is already a volume player in the broker market and there are exciting opportunities for further growth.

“I can also see similarities between the compliance rules that brokers need to follow and compliance in the insurance sector, where I worked previously.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE