Ashley Floyd appointed financial controller for Gateway2Lease

Car and van leasing broker Gateway2Lease appointed Ashley Floyd (pictured) to the role of financial controller as the company prepares to grow.

Floyd, who joined the business in June, has worked in finance for over a decade, including senior roles in the insurance sector at Horizon and latterly at logistics, warehousing, and distribution firm Stop Start Transport.

He has experience helping companies to evolve their finance function by automating processes, which can lead to rapid growth.

Gateway2Lease said Floyd will play a pivotal role in transforming its finance function with advanced technology, which aims to give the board of directors management information to aid their decision-making.

Rob Marshall, operations director of Gateway2Lease, said: “Our pricing technology for consumers and businesses is recognised as industry-leading and we want our finance function to keep pace with that.

“We are confident that the changes Ashley will implement will help the business to grow significantly.”

Floyd said: “Gateway2Lease is already a volume player in the broker market and there are exciting opportunities for further growth.

“I can also see similarities between the compliance rules that brokers need to follow and compliance in the insurance sector, where I worked previously.”