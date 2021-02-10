Reading Time: 2 minutes

BACK office systems at Asset Alliance Group have been transformed with a £1.2 million investment in bespoke software that has significantly streamlined processes and upgraded customer service.

The system, which took 18 months to build, unites the company’s financial, administrative, sales and operational teams by connecting existing tools including CL, r2c online, FinancialForce and Conga Documents.

It means customers are now supported by digital processes at every step, ensuring complete transparency.

Internally, it allows the life of every asset to be maximised by providing complete visibility across the Group’s contract hire, rental, leasing team as well as the new and used sales team.

Crucially, the system can support growth as the business plans to scale further in 2021.

Group Operations Director of Asset Alliance Group, Adrian Lannon, said: “We are continuously striving to offer the best possible service to our customers, and this substantial investment in bespoke software helps us do just that.

“The system allows us to completely join up all our teams, streamlines our processes, significantly reduces any risk of human error and ensures full transparency for customers.

“This is a massive step forward for us in terms of preparing ourselves for the long-term future and further growth.”

Asset Alliance Group can also now interact electronically with its workshop suppliers to schedule maintenance appointments, transfer digital service documents and receive electronic invoicing.

Lannon adds: “Since going live, we have been able to process new business from start to end, including customer signatures, in less than 15 minutes, something that previously would have taken days to complete.

“By introducing each of our technology partners to each other we have delivered a truly unique leasing and fleet management platform in the UK, and one which we believe is unrivalled.”

Asset Alliance Group is now in its 11th year of business having carved a significant niche in the UK’s commercial vehicle sector supplying trucks, trailers, buses and coaches alongside financial expertise. It operates from five sites across the UK with a head office in Wolverhampton.

In December, the Group was buoyed after securing new backing from private and commercial bank Arbuthnot Latham and Co.