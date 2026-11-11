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AssetGo adds fuel price comparison to fleet platform and driver app

Information on pricing, fuel types, opening status, available facilities, and suitability for HGVs is displayed on an interactive map.

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AssetGo has integrated a fuel price comparison and station finder system into its fleet management platform and its driver app.

Information on pricing, fuel types, opening status, available facilities, and suitability for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) is displayed on an interactive map.

Filters allow users to select stations by fuel type, brand, opening status, HGV suitability, AdBlue pumps, toilets and vehicle washing services.

Users are also able to save favourite stations for future reference.

The fuel price comparison system was intended to simplify refuelling decisions, both for individual drivers and their fleet managers.

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Fleet managers can use AssetGo’s messaging system to communicate locations directly to drivers.

Matt Abrams, commercial director at AssetGo, said: “Many commercial vehicle operators have established fuel purchasing arrangements, including their own depot facilities or fuel card agreements.

“However, there are occasions when drivers need to refuel away from base, and having convenient access to information about suitable filling stations can be extremely useful.

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“Being able to identify stations that can accommodate heavy goods vehicles, check available facilities and compare pump prices gives fleet managers and drivers additional information when planning refuelling stops.

“By incorporating this functionality into AssetGo, operators can access the information alongside their existing fleet management tools, rather than relying on separate station finder applications.

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“The ability to share station details directly with drivers also provides a practical benefit for day-to-day fleet operations.”

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