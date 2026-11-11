ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/assetgo-adds-fuel-price-comparison-to-fleet-platform-and-driver-app/

AssetGo has integrated a fuel price comparison and station finder system into its fleet management platform and its driver app.

Information on pricing, fuel types, opening status, available facilities, and suitability for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) is displayed on an interactive map.

Filters allow users to select stations by fuel type, brand, opening status, HGV suitability, AdBlue pumps, toilets and vehicle washing services.

Users are also able to save favourite stations for future reference.

The fuel price comparison system was intended to simplify refuelling decisions, both for individual drivers and their fleet managers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fleet managers can use AssetGo’s messaging system to communicate locations directly to drivers.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Matt Abrams, commercial director at AssetGo, said: “Many commercial vehicle operators have established fuel purchasing arrangements, including their own depot facilities or fuel card agreements.

“However, there are occasions when drivers need to refuel away from base, and having convenient access to information about suitable filling stations can be extremely useful.