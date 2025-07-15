AssetGo appoints business development executive

AssetGo, a provider of digital fleet and driver compliance management systems in the UK, has appointed Elliot Blizard (pictured) as business development executive.

The hire intends to be a strategic step in the company’s continued expansion within the commercial transport sector.

Blizard brings three years of hands-on sales experience and a proven track record in client engagement and relationship building.

He will focus on expanding AssetGo’s customer base, forging strong industry relationships, and supporting operators across the UK in adopting the company’s transport business management solutions.

Blizard joins the team at a time of growth for AssetGo, as increasing numbers of fleet operators turn to digital platforms to streamline compliance, improve safety, and reduce admin burdens.

Blizard commented: “I’m delighted to join the AssetGo Team – a company that is truly leading the way in driver and fleet compliance solutions.

“The transport industry is evolving quickly, and I’m excited to help even more businesses discover how AssetGo can simplify operations, reduce risk and support their compliance goals.”

Matt Cotton, managing director, added: “Elliot brings fresh energy and focus to the business development team, and we’re delighted to welcome him on board.

“His passion for customer engagement and enthusiasm for our platform make him a great fit as we continue to grow.”