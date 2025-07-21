AssetGo drivers’ hours system approved by the DVSA

AssetGo has been approved by the DVSA as a systems provider for drivers’ hours, under the DVSA Earned Recognition (ER) scheme.

The approval will allow fleet operators to boost compliance, benefitting from fewer roadside checks from the DVSA, while potentially achieving a better reputation with clients.

AssetGo’s vehicle maintenance system has been ER approved for a number of years, with the addition of the drivers’ hours system enabling both areas to be monitored and reported on through a single, centralised platform.

To be accredited under the DVSA ER scheme for drivers’ hours, systems must analyse tachograph data, report infringements, and monitor working time directive compliance, reporting Key Performance Indicator (KPI) data securely to the DVSA.

Vehicle maintenance schemes must track and report on maintenance schedules, show timely issue rectification, and record vehicle inspections and defects, in order to achieve ER approval.

Matt Abrams, commercial director at AssetGo, said: “Becoming a DVSA-approved provider for drivers’ hours under Earned Recognition is a significant milestone for AssetGo.

“It reflects the strength of our platform and our commitment to helping operators streamline their compliance processes.

“We’re proud to now support our customers across both core areas of the scheme—maintenance and driver hours—through one seamless system.”