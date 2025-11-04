AssetGo tachograph analysis “smooth” and “easy,” say customers

AssetGo, the fleet compliance platform, has reported positive customer testimonies describing their experiences with its tachograph analysis.

According to AssetGo, sectors including logistics, construction, agriculture, municipal services, food processing, and environmental services are adopting its system to streamline compliance and cut administrative overheads.

For example, a fleet consultant at Crawfords described the system as “smooth, easy, and completely idiotproof… It just works,” noting that AssetGo helps meet compliance requirements while maintaining operational flexibility.

Crawfords Group, an agricultural machinery and vehicle dealer with a fleet of around 80 vehicles, adopted AssetGo in September 2024 to monitor tachograph compliance, particularly for light commercial vehicles that frequently tow above the 3.5-tonne threshold.

The company highlighted the ability to issue and sign infringement notices electronically, and said the system is “user-friendly and allows infringements to be electronically signed, preventing delays and the risk of lost paperwork.”

Other testimonies include Mac Plant Construction, a civil engineering and plant hire business, which implemented AssetGo in October 2024 to replace paper-based processes.

Advanced Proteins, a processor of animal by-products, has used AssetGo since 2021 to support its fleet and plant machinery operations.

The company relies on the platform for daily vehicle checks and managing tachograph calibration dates, consolidating multiple compliance requirements in one centralised system and reducing administrative overhead.

FCC Environment, a waste management operator, has implemented AssetGo to oversee compliance across nearly 1,200 assets nationwide. It said that tachograph analysis is now an important part of its approach, helping it meet legal requirements while optimising fleet performance.

Matt Abrams, commercial director at AssetGo, said: “It’s very encouraging to see our Vehicle and driver compliance tools being implemented across numerous and diverse industry sectors.

“The tachograph analysis and drivers’ hours module is proving to be particularly popular as it automates data collection and provides real-time visibility of driver activity.”

Abrams further explained that the system enables fleets to remotely download driver cards and vehicle unit data on a schedule, monitor driving hours and rest periods, and maintain a complete digital audit trail.

The platform is designed to support EU, AETR, and UK domestic driving rules and to help fleets remain audit-ready, including participation in DVSA Earned Recognition programmes.

The platform also supports infringement management, allowing operators to create, distribute, sign, and track infringement letters digitally.

Managers and drivers can annotate letters before sign-off, and all records are stored centrally to reduce paperwork and prevent lost documentation.

Abrams added: “Reporting and analytics tools offer both quick daily reports and scheduled, automated reports tailored for management teams, while the custom dashboards provide insights into compliance trends and operational performance.”

Beyond tachograph monitoring, AssetGo integrates with wider fleet compliance activities, including vehicle maintenance scheduling, daily vehicle checks, licence verification, PMI inspections, and grey fleet management.

This centralised approach intends to help operators reduce administrative burdens, streamline compliance processes, and make data-driven decisions about fleet operations.

Abrams added: “With operators seeing benefits across multiple transport applications. AssetGo is undoubtedly proving itself as an affordable and practical solution for tachograph compliance and control.”