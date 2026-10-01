Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
News

Aston Martin launches luxury-focused DBX GT

The DBX GT retains the 727PS, 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 of the performance-focused DBX S.

3 min read
Share
Aston Martin DBX GT
ADVERTISEMENT

Aston Martin has launched the DBX GT, a more luxury-focused variant of its DBX SUV, with smaller wheels, more discrete styling, and a reworked interior.

The DBX GT retains the 727PS, 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 of the performance-focused DBX S.

For the GT, Aston Martin has added internal valves to the dampers, improving ride compliance.

On the interior, semi-aniline leather and deep-pile floor mats feature. Aston Martin has improved cabin sealing, and has added sound deadening to improve refinement.

Aston Martin said the changes have improved the ‘Articulation Index’, the measure of how easy it is to hold a conversation while the car is moving, by 13%

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual outer rear seats have been introduced, providing increased comfort, but retaining the middle seat.

The front seats have been reshaped, and a 10mm memory foam layer has been added.

GT-specific monotone, two-tone and three-tone interior colour schemes are available.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DBX GT retains the faster steering ratio and carbon ceramic brakes of the DBX S.

Ian Hoban, chief technology officer at Aston Martin, said: “The challenge with DBX GT was achieving meaningful improvements in comfort and refinement in everyday use cases, but keeping the same class-leading reserves of performance and handling we have achieved with the DBX S.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was delivered via a combination of small but significant hardware upgrades together with a targeted suite of calibration changes to the chassis and powertrain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The results are highly satisfying; noticeable reduction in unwanted noise intrusion, greater isolation from road imperfections and a tangible uplift in refinement, but with the breathtaking performance, handling poise and driver connection for which the DBX is renowned.”

Exterior changes include the introduction of a double vaned grille, a two-piece metal side strake, redesigned exhaust tips, and body-coloured components on the bumpers and side sills.

A new design of 22-inch wheel with is standard-fit, along with Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tyres.

Optionally, 23-inch wheels and Pirelli P-Zero summer tyres are available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer, at Aston Martin, said: “Aston Martin is uniquely placed to combine ultra-luxury and performance.

“All our cars combine both, but each car finds a different balance, both visually and dynamically. With DBX GT we have taken a more discreet approach.

“One which downplays its outright performance and instead exudes a quiet charisma. Elegantly understated, yet safe in the knowledge it possesses the same performance and class-leading dynamics expected of a DBX.”

Deliveries of the DBX GT will begin in Q4 2026.

Adrian Hallmark, CEO at Aston Martin, said: “DBX GT is aimed at customers who prefer assured elegance over sporting aggression and demand a higher degree of luxury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By refining the visual drama and elevating the interior with new elements of craftsmanship, the DBX GT delivers a true ultra-luxury experience; one which comes with no sacrifice in performance.”

Related