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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/aston-martin-launches-luxury-focused-dbx-gt/

Aston Martin has launched the DBX GT, a more luxury-focused variant of its DBX SUV, with smaller wheels, more discrete styling, and a reworked interior.

The DBX GT retains the 727PS, 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 of the performance-focused DBX S.

For the GT, Aston Martin has added internal valves to the dampers, improving ride compliance.

On the interior, semi-aniline leather and deep-pile floor mats feature. Aston Martin has improved cabin sealing, and has added sound deadening to improve refinement.

Aston Martin said the changes have improved the ‘Articulation Index’, the measure of how easy it is to hold a conversation while the car is moving, by 13%

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Individual outer rear seats have been introduced, providing increased comfort, but retaining the middle seat.

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The front seats have been reshaped, and a 10mm memory foam layer has been added.

GT-specific monotone, two-tone and three-tone interior colour schemes are available.