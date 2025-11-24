  
Astor Media unveils Automotive Business Magazine as new analytical hub

The new digital-first title is designed to offer broader industry analysis across the UK automotive sector.

Ryan Fowler

24 November 2025

abm

Astor Media has launched Automotive Business Magazine (ABM), a digital-first publication aimed at providing a single source of insight and analysis for the UK automotive industry.

The title has been created to bridge the gap between specialist trade publications by offering a wider business perspective that spans fleets, dealerships, manufacturers, suppliers, finance providers and other industry stakeholders.

ABM will sit across Astor Media’s existing automotive brands and provide cross-market context, giving the sector a unified space for deeper examination of structural changes shaping the industry.

The publication will operate alongside Business Motoring, Business Vans, Motor Trade News, The Haulier and Motorcycle Dealer, with ABM positioned as the analytical hub linking these market areas and supporting long-term industry insight.

Astor Media says its track record in magazine publishing through The Intermediary, which produces a monthly print edition, provides a strong foundation for the launch.

Jessica Bird, launch editor and group editorial director at Astor Media, said: “The industry is facing a period of accelerated transition, from electrification to new retail models and shifting supply chains.

Automotive Business Magazine allows us to bring clarity to these changes by providing joined-up reporting and deeper analysis that cuts across traditional silos. It gives our readers the wider context they have been asking for.”

Felix Blakeston, group operations director at Astor Media, added: “This launch reflects the rapid and continued growth of our automotive division and the demand we are seeing from businesses that want a more comprehensive view of the market.

Automotive Business Magazine strengthens our portfolio and gives us a central platform to connect themes, trends and commercial insight across all our brands.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

europcar

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

leasys

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

R5

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

polestar 4 best large ev

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

europcar mobility

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

fod

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

renault

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

nationwide

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

charge scheme

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Highly Commended Award

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

runyourfleet

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

