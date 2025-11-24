Astor Media unveils Automotive Business Magazine as new analytical hub

The new digital-first title is designed to offer broader industry analysis across the UK automotive sector.

Astor Media has launched Automotive Business Magazine (ABM), a digital-first publication aimed at providing a single source of insight and analysis for the UK automotive industry.

The title has been created to bridge the gap between specialist trade publications by offering a wider business perspective that spans fleets, dealerships, manufacturers, suppliers, finance providers and other industry stakeholders.

ABM will sit across Astor Media’s existing automotive brands and provide cross-market context, giving the sector a unified space for deeper examination of structural changes shaping the industry.

The publication will operate alongside Business Motoring, Business Vans, Motor Trade News, The Haulier and Motorcycle Dealer, with ABM positioned as the analytical hub linking these market areas and supporting long-term industry insight.

Astor Media says its track record in magazine publishing through The Intermediary, which produces a monthly print edition, provides a strong foundation for the launch.

Jessica Bird, launch editor and group editorial director at Astor Media, said: “The industry is facing a period of accelerated transition, from electrification to new retail models and shifting supply chains.



“Automotive Business Magazine allows us to bring clarity to these changes by providing joined-up reporting and deeper analysis that cuts across traditional silos. It gives our readers the wider context they have been asking for.”

Felix Blakeston, group operations director at Astor Media, added: “This launch reflects the rapid and continued growth of our automotive division and the demand we are seeing from businesses that want a more comprehensive view of the market.



“Automotive Business Magazine strengthens our portfolio and gives us a central platform to connect themes, trends and commercial insight across all our brands.”

