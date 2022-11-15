Reading Time: 3 minutes

OMNICHANNEL digital retailing and retention solutions provider, Automotive Transformation Group have announced the expansion of its EV offering in the form of an intuitive and accurate EV calculator, using the latest TCO data to help consumers make informed choices about their vehicle.

Electric vehicle sales are on an upward trajectory. In a recent article published by the group, the number of EVs sold increased by 94% between September 2020 and 2022. Likewise, the number of EV charging stations increased by 8% between July and October this year alone and are up 34% compared to October 2021. This demand has intensified due to rising fuel costs and an enhanced awareness of sustainability and environmental protection.

With further restrictions on petrol and diesel vehicles expected to arrive by 2030, the automotive industry has seen more manufacturers utilise EV technology than ever before. This has created an unprecedented array of choice for consumers, who in many cases can become overwhelmed by a selection of vehicles they have no experience and/or prior knowledge of.

Automotive Transformation Group’s EV Calculator has been designed with an emphasis on user experience (UX), helping to make the switch to electric as easy as possible for consumers. It can be found within The Group’s ecommerce product, NetDirector Auto-e and combines the latest TCO data with easily digestible content that relates to typical consumer questions, empowering consumers to make important decisions about their vehicle choice.

Users will be able to search by battery range, which The Group have identified as a key consumer anxiety following extensive research. Once located, each EV will be displayed on an easily accessible vehicle detail page, and using in-house data, will allow consumers to view battery size, performance, and economy at a glance. All of which are based on Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) measures, ensuring maximum accuracy. They can then access the total cost of ownership for their chosen EV in line with national averages, showing them three years’ worth of potential savings, based on fuel type and annual mileage.

Using look-up functionality delivered by multiple data providers, they will also have access to a side-by-side comparison of their savings with the ability to manipulate variables including predicted mileage, before ultimately being presented with their custom total annual savings calculation.

In collaboration with the UK’s leading EV charging point application Zap Map, Automotive Transformation Group’s EV Calculator will also feature advanced charging information as standard. This will provide consumers with all the vehicle charging information they need, from charging types and timings to the location of these access points.

This EV calculator forms the next step in Automotive Transformation Group’s mission to streamline and optimise the purchasing journey, making it easier and more enjoyable for their customers to connect with their consumers. The initial pilot will begin in the UK and will extend to other markets in the near future, harnessing more of The Group’s growing proprietary data.

Product Director Ben Simpson said “By carrying out extensive desktop research and working closely with our customer success teams to analyse direct enquiries, we have satisfied consumers’ leading concerns, granting them access to total cost to change, battery range and charging logistics. We pride ourselves on our ability to help consumers make the jump to electric with confidence in the ecommerce journey, regardless of whether the consumer is new to an EV or not.”

Chief Executive Officer, Tim Smith added, “There is more emphasis than ever before on how your vehicle choice can impact the environment. And it is important that automotive service providers do what they can to accommodate this demand. By outlining TCO in a user-friendly way, consumers can make the correct switch for them at a time that suits them, and they will be able to do so with conviction. Ultimately, inspiring more consumers to take the plunge. Automotive Transformation Group are excited to be at the forefront of such a sustainable movement, positively impacting the environment in a variety of ways.”





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE