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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/audi-a3-gets-interior-redesign-cheaper-entry-level-model/

Audi has redesigned the interior of the A3, with new screens and additional advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and has introduced a cheaper entry-level model.

The Audi A3 Technik starts at £28,650, sitting below the £30,300 A3 Sport, the previous base model.

Interior updates include the addition of a 12.8-inch, curved MMI panoramic display, which sits alongside the 11.9-inch virtual cockpit and a physical scroll wheel on the steering wheel.

Adaptive cruise assist plus, which is available on the S3 Vorsprung and RS3 Carbon Vorsprung, now operates at up to 130mph, can make lane changes and will brake automatically at red lights.

It can use online data to maintain the car’s position in the lane, even when road markings are not visible.

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Online features are available for free for the first three years after registration and can be extended for a fee.

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Park assist plus allows the car to pull in and out of spaces on its own, while park assist pro allows for remote parking.

As before, petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models are offered, with saloon or hatchback bodystyles.