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Audi adds allroad variant to A6 Avant range

For the first time, the A6 allroad gains a wider body than the standard A6 Avant, and is available as a PHEV.

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Audi A6 allroad
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Audi has added an allroad variant to the latest C9-generation A6 Avant range, bringing additional ground clearance for better off-road abilities.

For the first time, the A6 allroad gains a wider body than the standard A6 Avant, and is available as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

Ground clearance is up by 34mm due to allroad-specific air suspension, which has an adjustment range of 55mm, while the body is 11cm wider.

The four wheel steering system has been optimised and wider tyres have been fitted.

Powertrain options include a 299PS 3.0-litre V6 diesel, fitted with Audi’s MHEV plus technology, comprised of a belt alternator starter and powertrain generator, which adds 24PS.

Alternatively, a PHEV model is available, with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 25.9kWh batttery, producing 367PS.

It offers an electric-only range of 59 miles.

Both variants have quattro all wheel drive.

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UK specifications, including availability of the diesel model, are yet to be confirmed.

Rouven Mohr, chief technical officer at Audi, said: “The A6 allroad is an icon in the Audi lineup and has always embodied a clear philosophy: an Audi that is exceptionally comfortable for everyday use and displays its off-road capabilities when the terrain becomes more challenging.

“This is made possible by its specific adaptive air suspension with variable ground clearance and quattro all-wheel drive.

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“Combined with electrified drives, the A6 allroad is the ideal companion for anyone who doesn’t want to plan their freedom, but simply wants to hit the road.”

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