For the first time, the A6 allroad gains a wider body than the standard A6 Avant, and is available as a PHEV.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/audi-adds-allroad-variant-to-a6-avant-range/

Audi has added an allroad variant to the latest C9-generation A6 Avant range, bringing additional ground clearance for better off-road abilities.

For the first time, the A6 allroad gains a wider body than the standard A6 Avant, and is available as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

Ground clearance is up by 34mm due to allroad-specific air suspension, which has an adjustment range of 55mm, while the body is 11cm wider.

The four wheel steering system has been optimised and wider tyres have been fitted.

Powertrain options include a 299PS 3.0-litre V6 diesel, fitted with Audi’s MHEV plus technology, comprised of a belt alternator starter and powertrain generator, which adds 24PS.

Alternatively, a PHEV model is available, with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 25.9kWh batttery, producing 367PS.

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It offers an electric-only range of 59 miles.

Both variants have quattro all wheel drive.