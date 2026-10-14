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Maintenance & Safety

Audi, Kia commended by Euro NCAP for physical buttons

Cars are marked down for requiring the use of the touchscreen for common functions, as Euro NCAP believes this to be distracting.

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Euro NCAP has commended Audi and Kia for their use of physical buttons and switches for basic car functions.

To score highly in the Safe Driving section of Euro NCAP’s safety rating, indicators, wipers, hazard lights, the horn, and the eCall emergency button need to be operated by physical controls.

Cars are also marked down in the comfort and infotainment categories for requiring the use of the touchscreen, as Euro NCAP believes this to be distracting.

The Audi Q7, which was awarded a five-star Safety Rating, received 90% for driving controls, and 100% for essential driving functions.

By contrast, the XPENG X9 scored 20% for primary driving controls, despite its five-star overall Safety Rating.

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Euro NCAP said that Audi reinstated physical buttons and switches following its feedback on their previous models, as well as feedback from customers.

The Leapmotor B05 scored 0% for primary driving controls, while the AION UT scored 20%.

Euro NCAP said that Chinese manufacturers typically require the use of a touchscreen for more functions than their European counterparts.

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Dr Aled Williams, programme director at Euro NCAP, said: “Euro NCAP is continually monitoring market trends, and the move toward placing as many driving controls within a car’s touchscreen system is one that has concerned us just as much as it has annoyed consumers.

“It is clear in these results that the XPENG adheres to the mantra that everything must be included in the touch screen, despite overwhelmingly negative feedback by European car buyers.

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“We applaud Audi and Kia for taking a more common-sense approach. Our latest protocols reward the intelligent use of physical buttons and controls, as this can reduce driver distraction, and both Audi’s new Q7 and Kia’s EV2 do an excellent job of keeping safety simple.

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“Other manufacturers, including XPENG, would do well to follow this strategy.”

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