ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/audi-kia-commended-by-euro-ncap-for-physical-buttons/

Euro NCAP has commended Audi and Kia for their use of physical buttons and switches for basic car functions.

To score highly in the Safe Driving section of Euro NCAP’s safety rating, indicators, wipers, hazard lights, the horn, and the eCall emergency button need to be operated by physical controls.

Cars are also marked down in the comfort and infotainment categories for requiring the use of the touchscreen, as Euro NCAP believes this to be distracting.

The Audi Q7, which was awarded a five-star Safety Rating, received 90% for driving controls, and 100% for essential driving functions.

By contrast, the XPENG X9 scored 20% for primary driving controls, despite its five-star overall Safety Rating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Euro NCAP said that Audi reinstated physical buttons and switches following its feedback on their previous models, as well as feedback from customers.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

The Leapmotor B05 scored 0% for primary driving controls, while the AION UT scored 20%.

Euro NCAP said that Chinese manufacturers typically require the use of a touchscreen for more functions than their European counterparts.