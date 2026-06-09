Audi launches third-generation Q7, prices from £82,000

It will go on sale in the UK from July, with the only powertrain option being a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid V6 diesel engine.

Audi has launched the third-generation Q7, ending the 11-year run of the previous model, with prices starting from £82,000.

It will go on sale in the UK from July, with the only powertrain option being a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid V6 diesel engine.

UK deliveries will begin in September.

The engine is fitted with Audi’s ‘MHEV plus’ technology, with a powertrain generator that can provide 24PS of output, bringing the total power to 299PS.

Quattro all wheel drive is standard, as is air suspension and four wheel steering.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox with a limited-slip centre differential is used.

As standard, the Q7 will have seven-seats, all of which are electrically adjustable. All passenger seats include ISOFIX seat mountings, and Audi said that the third row can be accessed without removing child seats from the second row.

The latest Q7 includes a feature that projects orange arrows onto the road, supplementing the car’s indicators.

Optional equipment includes a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, OLED rear lights, 23-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof, which can be turned opaque electrically across nine segments

Gernot Döllner, CEO at Audi, said: “For more than 20 years, the Audi Q7 has represented the perfect premium SUV.

“With its new generation, we carry this mission forward. It combines a sporty, powerful design with a highly versatile interior, first-class materials, and a wide range of technologies.

“The flexible seating with up to seven seats, the large panoramic sunroof for a spacious feel, and high-quality, harmoniously coordinated materials underscore its premium status.

“Its confident performance, powered by a robust drivetrain featuring MHEV plus technology and quattro all-wheel drive, makes the new Q7 a versatile all-rounder for business, family, and leisure.”