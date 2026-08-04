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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/audi-opens-orders-for-third-gen-q7-deliveries-from-september/

Audi has opened UK orders for the third-generation Q7, with prices starting from £81,665 and deliveries starting in September.

Three trim levels are offered in the UK: S Line, Edition 1, and Vorsprung.

Initially, the sole powertrain option is a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, with mild hybrid assistance, outputting 299PS and 630Nm of torque.

Standard equipment across the range includes an 11.9-inch digital driver’s display, electrically adjustable heated front seats, three-zone climate control and surround-view cameras.

S Line models offer 20-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, a power tailgate, Dinamica microfibre upholstery elements and dark brushed aluminium trim.

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The Edition 1 adds 22-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, black exterior styling, red brake calipers, Nappa leather, and heated seats in the second and third rows.

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It is priced from £88,965.

At the top of the range, the £101,665 Vorsprung gains 23-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, OLED rear lights, digital Matrix LED headlights, a Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system with integrated seat actuators and four-zone climate control.