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Audi opens orders for third-gen Q7, deliveries from September

Three trim levels are offered in the UK: S Line, Edition 1, and Vorsprung.

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Audi has opened UK orders for the third-generation Q7, with prices starting from £81,665 and deliveries starting in September.

Three trim levels are offered in the UK: S Line, Edition 1, and Vorsprung.

Initially, the sole powertrain option is a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, with mild hybrid assistance, outputting 299PS and 630Nm of torque.

Standard equipment across the range includes an 11.9-inch digital driver’s display, electrically adjustable heated front seats, three-zone climate control and surround-view cameras.

S Line models offer 20-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, a power tailgate, Dinamica microfibre upholstery elements and dark brushed aluminium trim.

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The Edition 1 adds 22-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, black exterior styling, red brake calipers, Nappa leather, and heated seats in the second and third rows.

It is priced from £88,965.

At the top of the range, the £101,665 Vorsprung gains 23-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, OLED rear lights, digital Matrix LED headlights, a Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system with integrated seat actuators and four-zone climate control.

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Jose Miguel Aparicio, director at Audi UK, said: “For over 20 years, the Audi Q7 has set the standard in the large premium SUV segment for versatility, spaciousness, and technology.

“As Audi’s first SUV, it did not just enter a new segment, it paved the foundations for a whole family of models in our Q line up that would become central to the brand’s global success.

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“With the latest Audi Q7, we are elevating a proven formula to an even higher standard.”

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In Audi’s range, the Q7 now sits below the flagship Q9, which was recently revealed.

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