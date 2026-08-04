Audi opens orders for third-gen Q7, deliveries from September
Three trim levels are offered in the UK: S Line, Edition 1, and Vorsprung.
Audi has opened UK orders for the third-generation Q7, with prices starting from £81,665 and deliveries starting in September.
Three trim levels are offered in the UK: S Line, Edition 1, and Vorsprung.
Initially, the sole powertrain option is a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, with mild hybrid assistance, outputting 299PS and 630Nm of torque.
Standard equipment across the range includes an 11.9-inch digital driver’s display, electrically adjustable heated front seats, three-zone climate control and surround-view cameras.
S Line models offer 20-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, a power tailgate, Dinamica microfibre upholstery elements and dark brushed aluminium trim.
The Edition 1 adds 22-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, black exterior styling, red brake calipers, Nappa leather, and heated seats in the second and third rows.
It is priced from £88,965.
At the top of the range, the £101,665 Vorsprung gains 23-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, OLED rear lights, digital Matrix LED headlights, a Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system with integrated seat actuators and four-zone climate control.