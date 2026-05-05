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Audi RS5 PHEV priced from £89,400

Orders are now open and first deliveries are expected in the summer.

Dylan Robertson

5 May 2026

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Audi RS5 PHEV

Audi has announced that pricing for the RS5 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will start at £89,400, with the Avant model priced from £91,300.

Orders are now open and first deliveries are expected in the summer.

The Audi RS5 has a PHEV powertrain, with a combined 639PS, from a 510PS 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 and a 177PS electric motor.

It has an electric-only range of up to 52 miles and can accelerate to 62mph in 3.6 seconds.

Entry-level models have 20-inch wheels, black styling elements and Darkened Matrix LED headlights.

Carbon Black models are priced from £95,486 and add 21-inch wheels, as well as carbon fibre interior and exterior elements.

The range-topping, £107,485 RS5 performance Vorsprung gains unique bumpers with larger air intakes, the RS sport exhaust system, sports seats, a 177mph top speed, black wheels and carbon camouflage exterior trim.

José Miguel Aparicio, director at Audi UK, said: “As the first high‑performance plug‑in hybrid, the RS 5 marks the beginning of a new era for the Audi Sport brand.

“For decades, Vorsprung durch Technik has been demonstrated through the continued innovation of our RS models, driven by a singular focus: delivering the ultimate performance car for our customers.

“With the introduction of plug‑in hybrid technology to the RS line‑up, Audi Sport is taking usability, performance and excitement to an entirely new level.”

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