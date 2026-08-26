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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/audi-starts-sales-of-104k-q9-suv/

Audi has opened UK orders for the Q9, its flagship six or seven-seat SUV, which is priced from £103,900, ahead of deliveries beginning in November.

As with the latest Q7, the sole engine at launch is a 3.0-litre V6 diesel with Audi’s MHEV plus mild hybrid system.

The V6 diesel engine delivers 299PS to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

At launch, two trim levels will be offered: Edition 1 and the £113,250 Vorsprung.

Standard equipment on Edition 1 models includes 22-inch alloy wheels, adaptive air suspension, all wheel steering, S line styling, a panoramic sunroof, and heating on all seven seats.

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The armrests are heated in the first and second rows.

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Edition 1 models also offer a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, a heated and electrically adjustable steering wheel, ventilation and massaging on the front seats, along with Nappa leather upholstery.

Vorsprung models add 23-inch alloy wheels, Digital Matrix LED headlights, a Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system, remote parking, adaptive cruise assist plus, automatic rear doors, and a 360-degree camera.