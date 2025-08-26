Audi unveils new Q3 SUV and Sportback with hybrid power and advanced tech

Audi has revealed the all-new Q3 SUV and Q3 Sportback, introducing hybrid technology, advanced lighting systems and digital features drawn from the brand’s larger models.

The third-generation Q3 is set to launch in the UK this September, with the SUV priced from £38,300 on the road and the Sportback carrying a £1,500 premium.

The new line-up includes petrol, diesel and a plug-in hybrid e-hybrid variant, with the latter delivering a system output of 272PS and an electric range of up to 72 miles under WLTP testing.

The Q3 e-hybrid is priced from £45,800. Across the range, a combination of mild-hybrid technology, adaptive suspension and improved aerodynamics aims to deliver greater efficiency and comfort.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of Audi AG, said: “With a total of more than two million vehicles sold worldwide since the launch of the first generation, the Audi Q3 is one of our best-selling models and has a high status in our product portfolio.

“With the third generation of the Audi Q3, we are renewing an important model family as part of our product initiative and strengthening our range with a powerful plug-in hybrid and efficient combustion engines.

“The new model combines efficiency, driving dynamics, and comfort.”

Geoffrey Bouquot, board member for technical development at Audi AG, said: “With the Audi Q3 interior, we are transferring the digital stage from the full-size class to the compact segment.

“An innovative operating concept and numerous assistance systems increase safety and comfort and make the Audi Q3 the ideal digital companion for everyday life.”

Highlights include the debut of micro-LED digital Matrix LED headlights in the compact segment, offering adaptive lighting functions and improved safety.

The SUV and Sportback also feature a redesigned interior with increased space, digital displays, acoustic glazing and sustainable materials.

Boot space ranges from 488 litres in the standard model to 1,386 litres with seats folded, with towing capacity up to 2,100kg.

UK pricing for the Q3 family spans from £38,300 for the entry-level TFSI Sport to £52,450 for the range-topping Edition 1 TFSI quattro 265PS.

The Q3 Sportback will be available from October, following the SUV’s September arrival.