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Aurora pushes Stagecoach zero-carbon transition with depot electrification programme

Live sites include Aldershot, Ardrossan, Bow, Bromley, Cheltenham, Dover, Dundee, Exeter, Gloucester, Kilmarnock, Leyton, St Andrews and Torquay.

Milly Standing

15 April 2026

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Aurora Stagecoach

Aurora Utilities, the independent distribution network operator (IDNO), aims to accelerate Stagecoach Group’s zero-carbon transition, energising a growing number of bus depots across the UK as part of an electrification programme.

Live sites include Aldershot, Arbroath, Ardrossan, Ash Grove, Barking, Barnstaple, Bow, Bromley, Cheltenham, Dover, Dundee, Exeter, Gloucester, Kilmarnock, Leyton, St Andrews and Torquay.

Aurora’s expanded network upgrades are intended to enable capacity for around 1,330 electric buses –representing more than 16% of Stagecoach’s total UK fleet.

The programme aims to cut tens of thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions each year while modernising depot infrastructure across the country.

Aurora is adopting and operating the grid connections required to power high-capacity EV charging infrastructure, to enable faster, more flexible connections at scale.

The London depots – including Ash Grove, Barking, Bow, Bromley and Leyton – are aligned with Transport for London’s ambition for all London facilities and public transport to run on renewable energy by 2030, according to Aurora.

Simon Reilly, CEO of Aurora, said: “Stagecoach is moving at pace to decarbonise its fleet, and we’re proud to be energising the infrastructure that makes that possible.

“Each new connection brings hundreds of zero-emission buses closer to reality on UK roads.

“Our team’s experience and strong relationships with network operators mean we can deliver faster, smarter grid solutions that turn net zero ambitions into operational progress.”

Tony Cockcroft, asset management and infrastructure director at Stagecoach, added: “Electrifying our nationwide depots is critical to delivering a modern, sustainable public transport network.

“Aurora’s expertise as an IDNO has allowed us to accelerate new connections, and get more electric buses on the road sooner, lowering our emissions and benefiting the communities we serve through more reliable services.”

Alongside fleet electrification, Stagecoach is investing in battery storage and on-site solar to reduce reliance on the grid and strengthen energy resilience.

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