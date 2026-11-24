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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autoglass-appoints-john-coombs-as-head-of-commercial-b2b/

Autoglass has appointed John Coombs as its head of commercial B2B to strengthen its partnerships across the fleet, lease, rental and commercial sectors.

With Autoglass for more than 13 years and having worked in the fleet, rental and leasing sectors for over two decades, Coombs brings knowledge of delivering solutions that respond to the changing mobility needs of UK businesses.

Most recently head of commercial growth and innovation, Autoglass said that Coombs has already been instrumental in shaping the commercial strategy and driving growth.

Coombs led the pilot and continues to lead the nationwide rollout of the innovative mobile ADAS recalibration solution, Mobile Recalibration Pro (MRP).

In his new role, he will continue to lead the MRP strategy, embedding the solution into day-to-day processes for businesses at the frontline of mobility.

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His role will also see him lead the wider B2B strategy, aiming to deliver value to Autoglass® customers and partners.

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Ian Rowlands, sales and marketing director at Autoglass®, said: “Throughout his time with the business, John has consistently demonstrated an ability to identify new opportunities, build strong relationships and challenge us to think differently about how we support our customers.

“His passion for innovation and commitment to delivering for our clients are real strengths as he takes on this role.”