Autoglass joins FleetCheck Affinity Services programme

Fleets have access to Autoglass’ network of 100 centres and 650 mobile units.

Autoglass has joined FleetCheck’s Affinity Services programme, offering automotive glass replacement and priority support to FleetCheck customers.

The Affinity Services programme offers a range of fleet services to more than 2,000 customers, through 11 service providers including Autoglass.

Peter Golding, CEO at FleetCheck, said: “Affinity Services has agreements in place with 10 major service providers so far, ranging from motor insurance to driver training and maintenance to vehicle recovery.

“Autoglass will be our 11th and we are at present the only software-based fleet management company with which they have this kind of deal.

“Glass is an increasingly expensive and complex area for fleet operators as vehicle design and technology advances, and they will offer our users excellent value and priority access to services and outstanding expertise.

“We’re in the process of finalising further affinity partnerships which we’ll announce in the near future.

“Our aim is to negotiate deals that bring genuine benefits enhanced service value to our customers as they look to contain rising fleet costs.”

FleetCheck has run the Affinity Services programme since 2020.

In 2024, Autoglass completed 850,000 jobs including 165,000 windscreen repairs.

Andy Caine, business development manager at Autoglass, said: “We are delighted to be joining the FleetCheck Affinity Services programme.

“The company has an excellent reputation and can count some of the UK’s most progressive and effective fleets among its customer base.

“Our enhanced service commitment recognises the potential market that FleetCheck represents, with almost 300,000 vehicles being managed using its software.

“We plan to maximise our presence by offering dedicated account management and streamlined service delivery.”