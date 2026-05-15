Autoglass launches mobile ADAS recalibration service

The service allows fleets to minimise downtime, as ADAS recalibrations will no longer require taking the vehicle to a specialist centre.

Autoglass has launched Mobile Recalibration Pro (MRP), a mobile advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) recalibration service.

The service allows fleets to minimise downtime, as ADAS recalibrations will no longer require taking the vehicle to a specialist centre.

MRP is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and was developed by Autoglass and Bosch.

It can adapt to environmental variables such as lighting and ground conditions, delivering OEM-compliant recalibration results in a mobile setting.

The mobile ADAS recalibration service will be available later in the summer.

John Coombs, head of commercial growth and innovation at Autoglass, said: “The traditional approach to ADAS recalibration simply isn’t sustainable for modern, dynamic fleets.

“The burden of vehicle downtime and logistical complexities has been immense. Our Mobile Recalibration Pro service isn’t just an advancement; it’s a critical paradigm shift, empowering fleet managers with unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and safety, right at their preferred location.

“This solution, developed with our trusted partner Bosch, truly puts fleets back on the road faster and safer.”