Autoglass to provide glass repair, ADAS recalibration to Sixt van & truck

Sixt van & truck selected Autoglass due to its one-appointment solution.

Autoglass has secured a deal with Sixt van & truck which will see it provide glass repair and replacement services, as well as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) recalibration.

Sixt van & truck selected Autoglass due to its one-appointment solution, which sees glass replacement and ADAS recalibration completed together, minimising vehicle downtime.

Sustainability, through Autoglass’ repair-first approach, is key to the partnership.

Autoglass will also provide dedicated account management, performance reporting and will complete continuous improvement initiatives.

It said this aligns with Sixt van & truck’s commitment to working with partners that act as a seamless extension of its own team.

Oliver Thompson, business development manager at Autoglass, said: “Our partnership with SIXT van & truck is focused on one clear priority: keeping their customers moving.

“We understand how critical vehicle uptime is, and our role is to provide a seamless, reliable service that supports their operations every day.

“By delivering a fully integrated solution, from glass repair and replacement through to ADAS recalibration, we’re able to minimise disruption and get vehicles safely back on the road as quickly as possible.

“We’re proud to work closely with the Sixt van & truck team as an extension of their operation, continuously improving how we support their fleet and the customers who rely on it.”

Jim Williams, head of operations at Sixt van & truck UK, said: “Minimising downtime and keeping our customers moving is critical to everything we do.

“As vehicle technology becomes more advanced, having a partner with the right technical expertise, national coverage and operational strength is essential.

“Autoglass brings all of this together, alongside a strong service culture that aligns with our own.

“This partnership allows us to continue delivering a dependable, high-quality experience for our customers, wherever they operate in the UK.”