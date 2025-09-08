Autohorn Fleet Services celebrates 30th anniversary

Autohorn Fleet Services is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, looking to mark thirty years of development and service.

It started as a small vehicle rental office operating from a York railway station platform with nine Rovers 400s, and today operates from a 24-acre purpose-built site, serving a national customer base.

Since its inception in 1995, the business has grown into a full vehicle solution provider offering car and van rental, contract hire, salary sacrifice, and subscription.

Scott Jenkins, operations and sales director for Autohorn Fleet Services, said: “Reaching 30 years is a fantastic achievement and testament to the hard work of our whole team.

“When we started out in 1995, we could not have imagined the scale of the business as it stands today – we’re very proud of the business we’ve built and our long-standing customer relationships.

“We’re now looking forward to the next chapter as we continue to expand and innovate – here’s to the next 30 years!”