Autohorn launches Richard Baines Foundation with £1m donation

Autohorn Fleet Services has launched the Richard Baines Foundation, donating £1m to honour the company’s late founder, who passed away in 2020.

The foundation will provide funding for charitable projects in York that align with three principles: community, education and local development.

Lee Underwood, managing director of Autohorn Fleet Services, said: “Richard was known for his generosity and genuine care for people, and he built Autohorn on those values.

“The Richard Baines Foundation ensures his legacy continues by empowering charitable projects in York that reflect what mattered most to him – local community, education and development.

“We’re very proud to make this £1 million commitment to launch the foundation and look forward to supporting initiatives that deliver real and lasting impact.”

Autohorn employees, working in partnership with the Baines family, will lead the charitable trust and jointly decide which projects to support.

Charities and organisations in the York community will be able to apply for grants from October 2025.

In addition to Autohorn’s donation, the foundation aims to grow through employee-led fundraising events and activities.

Earlier this year, Autohorn staff raised £2,600 by participating in the York Dragon Boat Challenge, with proceeds going to the foundation.

The foundation was formally introduced during Autohorn’s 30th anniversary event in York on 9th September.