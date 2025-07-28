Fleet management company Autohorn has recorded a 40% year-on-year increase in demand for its vehicle subscription business, Flexed.

Launched in 2015, Flexed aims to provide flexible vehicle rental, with options starting from 28 days upwards.

Serving business and personal customers nationwide, it provides access to cars from Fiat 500s through to the Range Rover Sport – all under six months old.

Scott Jenkins, operations and sales director, said: “We’re delighted with how strongly the Flexed business is performing.

“The increased demand reflects a continuing shift in how people want to access vehicles.

“More customers are prioritising flexibility and Flexed enables businesses and personal customers to experience the latest vehicles – particularly EVs – without a long term commitment.

“We’re forecasting sustained growth over the coming 12 months.”

The upturn was aligned to predictions last year from professional services firm PWC, which found that nearly half of consumers would be interested in a subscription service for their next vehicle.

Over the past 12 months, uptake of electric vehicle (EV) rentals increased 110% year-on-year.

This is in contrast with the wider rental market, with the British Vehicle Renting and Leasing Association (BVRLA) 2025 Industry Outlook report calling out ‘very weak EV demand’ reported by rental firms.

Flexed also saw rising appetite for Chinese models, with BYD featuring in its list of top 10 most-rented vehicles for 2025 as many drivers seek a ‘try before you buy’ approach to electrification.

Other popular vehicles included the Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Commercial, Volkswagen Polo and BYD Seal Saloon.

Flexed’s growth followed investment in its website, and the business said it expects to see continued demand throughout 2025.

The growth was supported by the Government’s recent £650m funding package and the impact of The Electric Car Grant (ECG).

The funding is aimed at making qualifying EVs below £37,000 more accessible, which Autohorn said has the potential to reduce rentals and open the Flexed EV offering to a broader customer base.