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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autonomous-taxis-could-help-drivers-understand-adas-says-a1-adas-group/

A1 ADAS Group said that the launch of autonomous taxis by Wayve and Uber could help boost drivers’ understanding of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in their own vehicles.

The company warned that most consumers view ADAS as extra features, not essential safety systems, primarily due to a lack of knowledge.

This has so far contributed to low trust in the systems, as well as an unwillingness to have ADAS components checked and calibrated following vehicle repairs.

A1 ADAS Group said that garages should be able to more easily explain the importance of such systems, as more drivers become familiar with autonomous taxis.

Adam Molloy (pictured), operations director at A1 ADAS Group, said: “The Government says human error contributes to 88% of road collisions, which is one of the reasons autonomous technology is being viewed as a potential safety breakthrough.

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“But can motorists be asked to trust a vehicle to drive itself when many still don’t fully understand the driver assistance systems already fitted to their own vehicle?

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“For the aftermarket, that may be the most important question of all.

“A customer may understand why their vehicle needs wheel alignment, suspension repairs or a replacement windscreen.