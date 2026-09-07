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Autonomous taxis could help drivers understand ADAS, says A1 ADAS Group

The company warned that most consumers view ADAS as extra features, not essential safety systems, primarily due to a lack of knowledge.

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Autonomous taxis could help drivers understand ADAS, says A1 ADAS Group
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A1 ADAS Group said that the launch of autonomous taxis by Wayve and Uber could help boost drivers’ understanding of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in their own vehicles.

The company warned that most consumers view ADAS as extra features, not essential safety systems, primarily due to a lack of knowledge.

This has so far contributed to low trust in the systems, as well as an unwillingness to have ADAS components checked and calibrated following vehicle repairs.

A1 ADAS Group said that garages should be able to more easily explain the importance of such systems, as more drivers become familiar with autonomous taxis.

Adam Molloy (pictured), operations director at A1 ADAS Group, said: “The Government says human error contributes to 88% of road collisions, which is one of the reasons autonomous technology is being viewed as a potential safety breakthrough.

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“But can motorists be asked to trust a vehicle to drive itself when many still don’t fully understand the driver assistance systems already fitted to their own vehicle?

“For the aftermarket, that may be the most important question of all.

“A customer may understand why their vehicle needs wheel alignment, suspension repairs or a replacement windscreen.

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“They’re often less prepared for the conversation about ADAS calibration that follows.

“If a customer doesn’t understand that a camera or radar forms part of an active safety system, calibration can feel like an unexpected extra rather than an essential part of returning the vehicle to the correct operating condition.

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“If autonomous vehicles make motorists more familiar with the role these systems play in vehicle safety, it should become easier for garages to explain why they need checking, validating and calibrating following certain repairs.

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“ADAS calibration isn’t simply a case of connecting a diagnostic tool and pressing a button. Accuracy matters, evidence matters and following the correct procedures matters.

“The first robotaxi on London’s roads may do more for ADAS awareness than a decade of industry messaging ever could.

“If that happens, the winners won’t just be the companies developing autonomous vehicles.

“It will also be the garages and bodyshops that have invested in understanding, maintaining and accurately calibrating the technology those vehicles depend on.”

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