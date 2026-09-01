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Autonomous vehicles could hike fleet energy demands, FleetCheck warns

Neil Avent said: “We’re at the very beginning of fleet adoption of AVs and information about their operational capabilities is extremely limited."

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Autonomous vehicles could require significantly more energy than conventional EVs, potentially affecting range and charging requirements for fleets, according to FleetCheck.

The fleet software specialist pointed to a paper published in Nature which included modelling showing that prototype robotaxis used around 57% of their total power consumption for propulsion.

The remainder was used for onboard sensing and computing, communications, fleet management and offboard infrastructure including video storage and model retraining.

FleetCheck said the findings could have implications for fleet adoption of autonomous technology, particularly if higher energy consumption reduces vehicle range or requires more frequent charging.

Neil Avent, chief technology officer at FleetCheck, said: “We’re at the very beginning of fleet adoption of AVs and information about their operational capabilities is extremely limited at the moment.

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“However, this paper does suggest there is a significant increase in power consumption from using AV technology, a factor that could play a part in their adoption by fleets.

“Reduced range and the necessity to schedule more frequent charging are key operational considerations. They could even be the difference between choosing to use an EV and staying with a conventional vehicle.”

While the research focused on robotaxis, which FleetCheck described as the most complex autonomous vehicle application so far trialled on public roads, Avent said the findings could have wider implications as autonomous technology develops.

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He said: “Robotaxis are the current apex of AV capabilities and use a range of power-hungry equipment but the technology is starting to be seen on a wider range of cars and there has been very little conversation about its impact on energy use.

“While there is not much evidence company cars or vans running Tesla Autopilot-style systems have dramatically higher power demands, it seems reasonable to assume that as they become more sophisticated, they will need more power and perhaps greater attention should be given to measuring this factor.

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“In any EV with any level of autonomous technology, power consumption can be split into three categories – movement, climate control, and autonomous equipment such as sensors.

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“In the future, fleets may well need to become more conscious of the balance between the three when making vehicle choices.”

Avent said current robotaxi trials in London could provide further information about the practical operation of autonomous vehicles.

He added: “There are all kinds of unknowns about the practicalities of using AVs ranging from maintenance arrangements to downtime rates and it would be extremely useful if the companies involved in the trials made their findings accessible to the fleet sector.”

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