  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

Autumn Budget 2025: Fuel duty freeze confirmed as Reeves retains 5p cut

Rachel Reeves has confirmed a fresh freeze on fuel duty, retaining the 5p cut and halting any rise with inflation in a Budget aimed at easing costs for motorists.

Ryan Fowler

26 November 2025

, , ,

SHARE

Autumn20259 (1)

According to documents published early by the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) ahead of the Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves will confirm that fuel duty will remain frozen until September 2026, retaining the 5p cut that was introduced in 2022 and shelving Treasury plans to let the levy rise in line with inflation.

From April 2027, the Government has stated that the fuel duty rates will then be uprated annually by RPI

The OBR document stated that “the total cost of fuel duty freezes from 2010-11 to 2026-27 has risen to £120 billion.”

The decision, which extends a measure first brought in to cushion households from the surge in oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will cost the exchequer more than £3bn.

Reeves’ choice to maintain the reduction comes despite internal Treasury proposals to end the relief, which had originally been billed as temporary.

Successive Chancellors have renewed the cut to avoid a backlash from motorists, and fuel duty has now been frozen since 2011.

The Treasury had explored reverting duty to its pre-2022 level and allowing it to increase with inflation, a move that would have generated significant revenue.

Reeves ultimately dropped the plan, meaning both the 5p reduction and the wider freeze will remain in place for another year.

For drivers, the confirmation provides clarity after months of speculation.

The combined reliefs continue to cost around £3bn annually, but the Government argues the decision supports households and businesses that remain exposed to high fuel costs.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ad
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE