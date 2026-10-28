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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-20-vat-for-large-private-hire-operators/

Chancellor John Healey has announced that ‘larger’ private hire vehicle operators will be liable for 20% VAT on the full value of their fares, in today’s Autumn Budget.

The threshold for 20% VAT liability is unconfirmed, but the Government is considering £50m of annual turnover as the lead option.

A consultation will be published shortly to confirm the threshold’s level, as well as to support final policy design and implementation.

The changes will come into effect from 2nd January 2028.

The Government said that this change ends the inconsistency in tax treatment between larger operators, and protects smaller firms.

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In the 2027/28 financial year, it is expected to raise £95m, then £385m in 2028/29.