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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-bik-to-rise-across-all-company-car-bands-in-2030-31/

The Government has confirmed a one percentage point increase in company car Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates for the 2030–31 tax year, affecting electric, hybrid, petrol and diesel vehicles.

Announced in the October Budget, the changes will see the BiK rate for fully electric company cars rise from 9% in 2029–30 to 10% in 2030–31.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles emitting between 1g and 50g of CO₂ per kilometre will see their rate increase from 19% to 20%, while rates for other petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles will also rise by one percentage point, subject to a maximum of 40%.

For a fully electric company car with a P11D value of £40,000, a driver paying income tax at 40% would see their annual BiK tax bill increase from £1,440 to £1,600.

This represents an additional £160 a year, or approximately £13.33 per month, assuming the vehicle’s taxable value and the driver’s income tax rate remain unchanged.

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The changes provide fleet operators and company car drivers with greater certainty over future tax liabilities, allowing businesses to factor the increases into vehicle procurement and fleet replacement decisions.

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Although electric company cars will continue to benefit from lower BiK rates than many higher-emission vehicles, the increase will add to their annual running costs for employees.

According to Budget forecasts, the changes are expected to generate an additional £310m in tax revenue in 2030–31, rising to £345m in 2031–32.