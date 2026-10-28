ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-disappointing-for-those-moving-to-cleaner-mobility-the-electric-car-scheme/

After Chancellor John Healey’s Autumn Budget statement today (28th October), Thom Groot, CEO at The Electric Car Scheme, said that the Budget was “disappointing” for those moving to cleaner mobility, and for the clean energy transition.

Groot said: “Households are facing ever-increasing energy costs and other cost-of-living increases, and they are being asked to make significant decisions about their home or car, often committing to four or five-year leases with uncertainty about the costs in years four and five.”

Healey extended the 5p Fuel Duty cut through to July 2027, which Groot said was a positive decision.

He added that it was frustrating to be “left in the dark” with the lack of clarity surrounding the EV salary sacrifice scheme until 2032.

The Electric Car Scheme said that salary sacrifice is one of the most effective tools the Government has, and it should be protected and extended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Groot added: “We are asking the government to urgently provide reassurance for consumers entering into EV salary sacrifice agreements now.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“The Electric Car Scheme remains committed to working with the government to push new initiatives forward, so that families can benefit from cleaner, cheaper energy through their employer or themselves.”