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Company Car Benefits & Tax

Autumn Budget 2026: Electric Car Scheme calls for BiK cap

Alongside an EV BiK cap, it called on the Government to protect and extend salary sacrifice, and reduce VAT on public charging.

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The Electric Car Scheme has called on the Government to cap benefit-in-kind (BiK) on electric vehicles (EVs) at 9% until 2035, in the Autumn Budget.

It also called for a reduced BiK rate for used EVs.

Alongside an EV BiK cap, it called on the Government to protect and extend salary sacrifice, and reduce VAT on public charging.

Public charging is currently taxed at 20%, while VAT on home electricity, and therefore home charging, has been cut to 0% until 31st March 2027.

The Electric Car Scheme said that these three changes would make the biggest difference to net zero, and the EV transition.

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Thom Groot, CEO at The Electric Car Scheme, said: “This Budget is the new Government’s chance to show it is serious about making net zero affordable for working households.

“Salary sacrifice is one of the most effective tools it has, and it should be protected and extended.

“Three changes would make the biggest difference: cap BiK on electric cars at 9% until 2035, with a lower rate for used EVs, so employers can plan with confidence and more people can afford to switch.

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“Bring VAT on public charging into line with home electricity, so drivers without a driveway aren’t paying more to charge.

“And let households use salary sacrifice for solar panels, heat pumps and battery storage, so they can cut energy bills the same way millions already cut the cost of an EV.

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“The cut to VAT on household electricity is welcome, but drivers who rely on public chargers are being left behind.

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“With pay per mile arriving in 2028, the Chancellor must make sure rural drivers aren’t penalised for going electric.”

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