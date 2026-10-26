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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-electric-car-scheme-calls-for-bik-cap/

The Electric Car Scheme has called on the Government to cap benefit-in-kind (BiK) on electric vehicles (EVs) at 9% until 2035, in the Autumn Budget.

It also called for a reduced BiK rate for used EVs.

Alongside an EV BiK cap, it called on the Government to protect and extend salary sacrifice, and reduce VAT on public charging.

Public charging is currently taxed at 20%, while VAT on home electricity, and therefore home charging, has been cut to 0% until 31st March 2027.

The Electric Car Scheme said that these three changes would make the biggest difference to net zero, and the EV transition.

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Thom Groot, CEO at The Electric Car Scheme, said: “This Budget is the new Government’s chance to show it is serious about making net zero affordable for working households.

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“Salary sacrifice is one of the most effective tools it has, and it should be protected and extended.

“Three changes would make the biggest difference: cap BiK on electric cars at 9% until 2035, with a lower rate for used EVs, so employers can plan with confidence and more people can afford to switch.