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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-fairfuel-uk-demands-fuel-duty-cut-legally-enforced-profiteering-watch/

FairFuelUK has called on the Chancellor to further cut in Fuel Duty and a permanent end to above-inflation fuel taxation in the autumn Budget, taking place next week.

It has also asked for legally enforceable PumpWatch transparency to expose profiteering and improve competition, a mechanism returning excess VAT windfalls from high pump prices back to motorists, and targeted support for essential transport sectors including haulage, small businesses and rural communities.

FairFuelUK said that the upcoming Budget gives the Chancellor an opportunity to start using lower pump prices to stimulate growth, cut inflation and support hard-pressed families and businesses.

It argued that the Government has not introduced any meaningful support for Britain’s 40 million drivers and the businesses that depend on affordable fuel.

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, said: “The rest of the world looked at soaring fuel prices and chose to protect their citizens. Britain looked at the same crisis and chose to protect Treasury revenues.

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“While governments across Europe and beyond cut fuel taxes, introduced subsidies and capped pump prices, Labour has sat on its hands while drivers and businesses foot the bill. This isn’t just unfair. It’s economically reckless.

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“Every penny added to petrol and diesel pushes up inflation, increases delivery costs, raises food prices, squeezes small businesses and weakens economic growth.

“That reality seems lost on ministers who appear more interested in collecting tax windfalls than helping working people.