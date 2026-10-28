Autumn Budget 2026: Fuel Duty cut extended to July 2027

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“Simply deciding not to make those prices even worse through higher taxation is the very least the Government should be doing.

“For nearly 17 years, FairFuelUK has fought objectively and successfully to keep fuel taxes low and to make politicians understand that drivers are not cash cows.

“This decision shows that when the Government listens to motorists, common sense can prevail.”

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Ian Plummer, chief customer officer at Autotrader:

“The Chancellor’s fuel duty freeze will be a relief for millions of motorists struggling with the cost of living.

“But the Government is still planning to hit electric vehicle drivers with pay per mile duty in 2028, putting up costs and putting a handbrake on their own efforts to get people buying electric cars.”

Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing:

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“Drivers will breathe a huge sigh of relief that the Chancellor has listened to concerns from motorists and put the brakes on January’s planned fuel duty rise, while retaining the 5p-per-litre cut.

“With diesel prices sitting around £2 a litre and petrol not far behind, hiking duty this winter would have been a real kick in the teeth for motorists who rely on their vehicles.

“For many people a car or van isn’t a luxury, it’s part of their job, how they do the school run, or look after elderly relatives – among countless other essential tasks.

“Those households have been absorbing record prices at the pumps since the conflict in the Middle East sent the cost of oil soaring and many will have run out of wriggle room in their own personal budgets.

“It’s also worth remembering the Treasury is on course to bank a hefty windfall in extra VAT from higher fuel prices in general, so this was a decision the Chancellor could arguably afford to make.

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“But this is only a temporary relief. The 5p cut has now been extended time and again, and at some point the bill will come due.

“The best advice is to use this bit of breathing space wisely by shopping around for the cheapest prices at the pumps while really assessing your vehicle options – particularly whether you could switch to an EV or hybrid.

“We know from our own research that running an EV over the course of a year and 10,000 miles could help you save more than £1,000 compared with a traditional petrol or diesel car, when you charge at home.

“You can save even more than that if you have access to a low off-peak energy tariff.

“We understand the reticence from some when it comes to EVs and they won’t be feasible for all, but with more and more affordable EVs joining the leasing market, it’s an option that many drivers will already be exploring.”

Daniel Miller, managing director at CoolKit:

“This announcement to freeze fuel duty gives fleet operators some breathing space, but it doesn’t take the pressure away. With diesel prices as high as they are, margins are continuously being squeezed, especially for smaller fleet operators.

“What operators desperately need is long-term certainty about what they’ll be paying, so they can plan around it rather than wait for the next fleet cycle change.”

Tim Rodie, motoring expert at Motorpoint:

“A fuel duty freeze will be welcome news for drivers, particularly those already feeling the pressure of higher fuel prices. However, it’s important to understand that freezing fuel duty doesn’t automatically mean prices at the pumps will come down.

“Fuel duty is just one component of what motorists pay, alongside wholesale fuel prices and other costs. Even with the freeze, drivers could continue to see fluctuations in their fuel bills.

“However, I wouldn’t recommend selling a diesel vehicle based on the Budget announcement alone. For motorists regularly covering long distances, diesel can still offer excellent fuel economy, and replacing a reliable car could end up costing more than keeping it.”

John Cassidy, managing director at Close Brothers Motor Finance:

“Extending the fuel duty cut provides some welcome, albeit limited, relief for motorists, many of whom feel the cost of simply getting from A to B has become increasingly difficult to manage.

“60% of drivers are worried about the cost of owning a vehicle, underlining the need to keep motoring costs manageable, while 52% wanted the Chancellor to prioritise freezing or reducing fuel duty on petrol and diesel in today’s announcement.

“Driving should be an accessible part of everyday life, not a luxury that forces people to think twice about making essential journeys.

“Any savings must be passed on to motorists at the pumps so drivers see a tangible benefit. While maintaining the current relief would help in the short term, motorists also need a clear, predictable approach to fuel duty that keeps the cost of driving manageable over the longer term.”