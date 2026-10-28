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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-funding-to-create-more-grid-connections/

In the Autumn Budget statement today (28th October), Chancellor John Healey has said that the Government will fund projects to create more grid connections.

With this funding, the Government aims to reduce household energy bills, meaning home charging should reduce for EV owners.

He said that this Government will only buy and build projects when they lower bills and when they can connect to the grid.

Healey said: “We will build cheaper, faster grid connections through GB grid and reform the complex web of institutions that govern the system.”