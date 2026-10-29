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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-healey-failing-to-address-driveway-divide-industry-warns/

While Chancellor John Healey used his autumn Budget to implement measures that aim to ease costs for households, he did not make a reduction in VAT on public EV charging, which remains at 20%.

Automotive industry leaders highlighted the need to address charging affordability and provide long-term certainty for fleets and drivers.

The Budget also coincided with the publication of the Government-commissioned Cost of Public Electric Vehicle Charging Review, which recommended developing and piloting a system that would allow drivers without home charging to use their domestic electricity tariffs at local public charge-points.

The Chancellor has launched a taskforce to explore how this could work, in a potential step towards tackling the ‘driveway divide’ that leaves households without off-street parking facing significantly higher charging costs.

Ben Nelmes, CEO at New AutoMotive, said: “It is not fair that people who cannot charge their electric car at home must pay significantly more for their electricity.

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“It is good to see the Chancellor taking steps to allow drivers to use their home electricity tariff at their local charge point.

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“It is vital that this work moves at pace to end Britain’s driveway divide.”

Tanya Sinclair, CEO at Electric Vehicles UK, added: “The Chancellor has addressed the immediate pressure on household budgets, but the Government cannot claim to be helping motorists with one hand while making the transition to electric harder and more expensive with the other.