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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-healey-plans-to-freeze-fuel-duty/

According to a report from the BBC, Chancellor John Healey is due to freeze fuel duty, with the 5p discount also set to be extended.

The Government had previously said that the 5p fuel duty discount is due to be extended until 31st December 2026.

This discount was introduced in 2022, with the intention of it lasting for 12 months, however, it has been extended ever since the announcement.

Under Keir Starmer, the Labour Government were planning on adding 3p to fuel duty in September 2026, before deciding to extend to December.

The AA has called on the Chancellor to protect the existing 5p fuel duty cut and cut duty by a further 5p per litre ahead of the Budget.

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The report also stated that Healey told the BBC in late September that the time and place for dealing with rising petrol and diesel costs was the Budget, but would not give details on whether the freeze would be extended again.

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It also announced that it will be making the 55p per mile tax-free mileage rate for those driving up to 10,000 miles for work permanent, with the rate rising from 25p per mile to 35p for miles beyond that.

More than half (52%) of drivers are wanting a freeze of the fuel duty from the Budget, according to Close Brothers Motor Finance, with nearly three in ten (29%) wanting a freeze or reduction on other vehicle-related taxes and charges.