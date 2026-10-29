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Autumn Budget 2026: Increase in mileage rates, cheaper public charging, BiK rises, more

The Chancellor explained that the war in the Middle East has caused fuel prices to rise, which led him to extend the Fuel Duty cut.

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The Autumn Budget 2026 has offered the UK automotive sector an increase in mileage rates for those driving for work, a Fuel Duty freeze, a move towards cheaper public charging for EV drivers, and a 1% increase in company car BiK.

Chancellor John Healey confirmed a one percentage point increase in company car Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates for the 2030–31 tax year, set to affect petrol, electric, diesel and hybrid powertrain vehicles.

Healey also froze Fuel Duty at 5p until July 2027, which Ian Plummer, chief customer officer at Autotrader, said will be a relief for motorists struggling with the cost of living.

The Chancellor explained that the war in the Middle East has caused fuel prices to rise, which led him to extend the cut to support households, hauliers, and farmers.

Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch said: “I’m glad to see that he has agreed with our campaign on the previous Chancellor’s Fuel Duty rise.”

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The Budget also reaffirmed support for the reforms on Motability announced in the last Autumn Budget, praising former Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to remove luxury vehicles from the scheme.

The Government set out a task force looking into how drivers can use their domestic charging tariffs on the public charging network.

Ben Nelmes, CEO, New AutoMotive, said: “It is not fair that people who cannot charge their electric car at home must pay significantly more for their electricity.

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“It is good to see the Chancellor taking steps to allow drivers to use their home electricity tariff at their local charge point.

“It is vital that this work moves at pace to end Britain’s driveway divide.”

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The Budget also included a 10p increase to the higher mileage allowance rate, raising it from 25p to 35p per mile for company car drivers.

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Richard Evans, motoring expert at webuyanycar, said: “For years, many drivers have felt reimbursement rates failed to keep pace with the real cost of running a vehicle, leaving them out of pocket every time they travelled for business.

“By increasing the rate, the government is putting more money back into the pockets of working motorists and recognising the financial reality of higher fuel, insurance, servicing and ownership costs.”

The Chancellor has delayed the introduction of mandatory payrolling for company car and other employee benefits by one year, giving employers until 6th April 2027 to prepare.

The delay provides additional time for employers and fleet operators to update payroll software, administrative systems and internal processes ahead of implementation.

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There was a clear lack of reforms on eVED, however, despite the industry calling for delays.

To have your say, head to Business Motoring’s Instagram or LinkedIn.

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