ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-increase-in-mileage-rates-cheaper-public-charging-bik-rises-more/

The Autumn Budget 2026 has offered the UK automotive sector an increase in mileage rates for those driving for work, a Fuel Duty freeze, a move towards cheaper public charging for EV drivers, and a 1% increase in company car BiK.

Chancellor John Healey confirmed a one percentage point increase in company car Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates for the 2030–31 tax year, set to affect petrol, electric, diesel and hybrid powertrain vehicles.

Healey also froze Fuel Duty at 5p until July 2027, which Ian Plummer, chief customer officer at Autotrader, said will be a relief for motorists struggling with the cost of living.

The Chancellor explained that the war in the Middle East has caused fuel prices to rise, which led him to extend the cut to support households, hauliers, and farmers.

Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch said: “I’m glad to see that he has agreed with our campaign on the previous Chancellor’s Fuel Duty rise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Budget also reaffirmed support for the reforms on Motability announced in the last Autumn Budget, praising former Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to remove luxury vehicles from the scheme.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

The Government set out a task force looking into how drivers can use their domestic charging tariffs on the public charging network.

Ben Nelmes, CEO, New AutoMotive, said: “It is not fair that people who cannot charge their electric car at home must pay significantly more for their electricity.