Autumn Budget 2026: Industry calls for EV support through VAT cuts and grid reform

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The IAAF is calling on the Chancellor to freeze fuel duty at 5p to give businesses breathing space.

As a result of the increasing price of the fuel, interest in EVs has risen alongside, as consumers are seeking alternatives to paying the high prices for fuel.

The caveat to this, is that the infrastructure in the UK for electric vehicles is still lacking, according to Dunstan Power, managing director at Versinetic.

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Power was also concerned with the level of support for used EV owners, as he said that the compatibility of older vehicles alongside the upfront costs of installing charging equipment causes unecessary issues.

He added: “The Autumn Budget is an opportunity to make sure charging policy does not undermine the affordability of a used EV.

“Reducing the VAT disparity, supporting local infrastructure and maintaining access to grants would help more households make the switch.

“The infrastructure must adapt to the people now buying EVs, not just the people who bought them first.”

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A key element of ensuring the infrastructure is in place for the electric vehicle transition is to look at the grid connection.

Tom Rowlands, managing director, global EV solutions at Corpay, explained that there needs to be a focus on speeding up connections and increasing investment into the Great British Grid and the electricity network.

When fleets are looking to make the transition to electric vehicles, updating their depots can be a lengthy and unpredictable, due to connection timelines, which stalls charger installation.

Rowlands said: “If Great British Grid can genuinely make that process faster and more predictable, it would address a real commercial constraint.

“Fleets are making vehicle and infrastructure decisions years in advance through procurement cycles and long-term investment plans, so they need confidence that the power will be available when those vehicles arrive.”

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He added that while the ambition to improve is welcome, fleets need certinity.

Rowlands said: “Businesses will want to understand how quickly these reforms can translate into faster connections, greater capacity and more certainty over costs.

“Grid reform and vehicle taxation are often treated as separate conversations.

“For any business trying to plan a fleet transition, they are part of the same investment decision.”

Fleet managers are having to manage this changing landscape, understanding how businesses can make the transition from ICE to EVs.

To support fleets managing these reshaped expectations, fleet managers are turning to AI telematics systems, to help them understand where their attention should be focused.

Will Gill, chief product officer for Corpay’s international vehicle payments division, said that the Chancellor knows that the UK cannot afford to forget about AI and that businesses need to be a part of this shift.

He added: “The volume of data a modern fleet generates, on fuel, on charging, on routes, on maintenance, has outgrown what a spreadsheet or a set of separate supplier reports can meaningfully explain.

“The opportunity isn’t AI for its own sake but using it to close the gap between the data a fleet manager already has and the decisions they’re actually able to make with confidence.

“That’s a genuine productivity gain and it’s exactly the kind of adoption the Government says it wants to see more of ahead of this Budget.

“If the Chancellor wants UK businesses to lead on AI rather than be outpaced by it, fleet management is a good place to start looking.

“What it’s lacked, until now, is the tools to make sense of it in time to act.”

There has also recently been talk about the Government bringing in tariffs for Chinese EV brands, with businesses concerned that it will just increase the price for the consumer and detract from any momentum towards the electric transition.

John Veichmanis, chief executive officer at Carwow Group, said that car-buyers are wanting to buy from Chinese EV brands, and this has only increased since the start of the year.

Research showed that 49% of Carwow users said they would now consider a Chinese brand for their next car, up from 35% in January and the biggest jump it had tracked.

Value for money (42%) and competitive discounts (28%) were the main drivers.

Veichmanis said: “Adding tariffs has the potential to inflate list prices or worsen finance rates.

“The new car market currently has some positive momentum; no one will benefit from consumer uncertainty around pricing in fast-growing portions of the market – especially hybrids and EVs, where OEMs and retailers have exacting targets to meet.

“That kind of uncertainty will only create new challenges for UK motor retailers, regardless of the brands they represent.

“The UK’s shift to electric will still depend on affordable choice, and Chinese brands are part of that choice with so many electric and hybrid models now on offer.

“We hope the UK, the EU and China can find a compromise that protects British manufacturing, keeps choice and value for drivers and gives retailers long-term stability.”

Philipp Seidel, principal at Arthur D. Little and an expert on the global EV ecosystem, added: “Tariffs can create breathing space, but they do not create competitiveness.

“The real test is whether the UK can turn Chinese competitive pressure into local investment, technology transfer, stronger supply chains and industrial renewal.”