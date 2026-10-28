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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-mandatory-company-car-tax-payrolling-delayed-until-april-2027/

The Government has delayed the introduction of mandatory payrolling for company car and other employee benefits by one year, giving employers until 6th April 2027 to prepare for the changes.

The measure, confirmed in the October Budget, will affect how employers report and collect Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax on company cars, vans, fuel allowances and private medical insurance.

Originally scheduled to take effect from 6th April 2026, the reforms will require employers to account for taxable benefits through their regular payroll systems rather than relying on annual P11D reporting.

Under the new arrangements, the taxable value of company cars and other benefits will be included in payroll calculations, allowing income tax to be collected through employees’ regular salary payments.

The Government has also confirmed that mandatory payrolling of remaining taxable benefits will begin on 6th April 2028.

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The delay provides additional time for employers and fleet operators to update payroll software, administrative systems and internal processes ahead of implementation.

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The changes relate solely to the administration and collection of tax on employee benefits and do not alter existing company car BiK rates or the underlying tax liabilities of employees.